Manchester United to offer new deal to midfielder Ander Herrera?

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer a new contract to midfielder Ander Herrera as he continues to impress for the club this season.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Manchester United have reportedly decided to offer a new contract to midfielder Ander Herrera.

Before this campaign, Herrera had endured a mixed time at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, but he has emerged as one of the team's key players under Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard has just 14 months remaining on his existing deal but according to the Daily Mail, United want to extend his stay in the North-West by a number of years.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 41 appearances since the arrival of Mourinho, while he was praised for his man-marking of Eden Hazard during the 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The decision to try to secure the future of Herrera may also be associated with the uncertainty of players in the same position at the club, with Michael Carrick yet to pen a new deal and Marouane Fellaini only being used as part of a rotation policy.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
