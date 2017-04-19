Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer a new contract to midfielder Ander Herrera as he continues to impress for the club this season.

Before this campaign, Herrera had endured a mixed time at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, but he has emerged as one of the team's key players under Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard has just 14 months remaining on his existing deal but according to the Daily Mail, United want to extend his stay in the North-West by a number of years.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 41 appearances since the arrival of Mourinho, while he was praised for his man-marking of Eden Hazard during the 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The decision to try to secure the future of Herrera may also be associated with the uncertainty of players in the same position at the club, with Michael Carrick yet to pen a new deal and Marouane Fellaini only being used as part of a rotation policy.