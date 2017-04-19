New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho guarded on Zlatan Ibrahimovic future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that he 'does not think about' the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 15:03 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that he 'does not think about' the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has still not officially signed a new 12-month extension with the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Man United this season, including 17 times in 28 Premier League appearances.

The 35-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford will expire this summer, and it has been reported that the experienced forward could move to either the MLS or Qatar at the end of the season.

When asked whether Ibrahimovic could leave after potentially playing in the Europa League final in his native Sweden, Mourinho was guarded on the future of his leading scorer.

"I don't think about it, I just think about Manchester United. I think it would be the perfect finale for us. It would be the perfect end to the season for us, a difficult season with lots of matches," Mourinho told reporters.

"I think for Zlatan it would be fantastic to play the final in his country, it would be perfect, it would be beautiful - no more than that."

Ibrahimovic has scored five times in 10 Europa League appearances for Man United this season. On Thursday, the Red Devils will welcome Anderlecht to Old Trafford for the second leg of their quarter-final with the score level at 1-1 from the reverse match last week.

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho comments on Martial future
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho comments on Anthony Martial future
 Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Sergio Romero: 'I could not reject Manchester United'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Anderlecht
Mourinho guarded on Ibrahimovic futureMourinho: 'Man United motivated for EL'Mourinho: 'Rooney could make bench'Man United to offer new deal to Herrera?Mourinho 'wins £1k in United sweepstake'
Young not giving up hope of England recallYoung: 'Rashford has a massive future'Young: 'We expected to beat Chelsea'Ashley Young unsure on Man United futureBesiktas to bid for Man United midfielder?
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 