Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that he 'does not think about' the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has still not officially signed a new 12-month extension with the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Man United this season, including 17 times in 28 Premier League appearances.

The 35-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford will expire this summer, and it has been reported that the experienced forward could move to either the MLS or Qatar at the end of the season.

When asked whether Ibrahimovic could leave after potentially playing in the Europa League final in his native Sweden, Mourinho was guarded on the future of his leading scorer.

"I don't think about it, I just think about Manchester United. I think it would be the perfect finale for us. It would be the perfect end to the season for us, a difficult season with lots of matches," Mourinho told reporters.

"I think for Zlatan it would be fantastic to play the final in his country, it would be perfect, it would be beautiful - no more than that."

Ibrahimovic has scored five times in 10 Europa League appearances for Man United this season. On Thursday, the Red Devils will welcome Anderlecht to Old Trafford for the second leg of their quarter-final with the score level at 1-1 from the reverse match last week.