Marcus Rashford can become "one of the most important players in the world", according to Manchester United teammate Matteo Darmian.
Monday, April 17, 2017

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has claimed that teammate Marcus Rashford can become "one of the most important players in the world".

The 19-year-old forward opened the scoring in Man United's 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday, which extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 22 matches.

Despite having played second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for most of the season, Rashford has still managed to score nine goals, and Darmian expects him to prosper in the coming years.

"I think Marcus is a great player," Darmian told Sky Sports News. "He is still very, very young and I think he is very important for us.

"With his quality, he can be one of the top players, one of the most important players, in the world. I think he is very good in every part of the game, he has a very good shot, movement, speed.

"Sometimes for a striker, it is a normal there is a not as good period [in terms of scoring goals] but I hope he continues like this, because it helps the team to reach the objective."

Rashford exploded onto the football scene 12 months ago by scoring twice on his debut in the Europa League tie with FC Midtjylland, before following that up with a brace against Arsenal three days later.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
