Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that his team are motivated to make the semi-finals of the Europa League as they prepare to take on Anderlecht in the second leg of their quarter-final.

A 1-1 draw in Brussels last week has left Man United as the favourites to complete the job at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Mourinho has admitted that the Europa League was not a priority for the club at the start of the season, but the competition has become important in the latter stages, according to the Man United boss.

"The first thing is to have the motivation high. At a club like United, when you start the Europa League, you don't have the motivation high, but that's September," Mourinho told reporters.

"At this stage, you have high motivation. We showed in Brussels that we are a strong team, but you have to equalise the motivational levels (vs Chelsea), that's the most important thing."

Mourinho also revealed that he hoped to be able to select club captain Wayne Rooney on the bench for the European tie at Old Trafford.