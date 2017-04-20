Apr 20, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho: 'Wayne Rooney could make bench'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Wayne Rooney could make the bench for Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that club captain Wayne Rooney could make the bench for Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

A succession of injuries, the latest of which is an ankle problem, has kept Rooney on the sidelines in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since the start of April, but Mourinho has claimed that the England skipper could 'possibly' be involved in the European tie at Old Trafford.

"No injuries from the [Chelsea] game, but also no-one recovered. [Juan] Mata, [Phil] Jones, [Chris] Smalling - they are still out. Wayne is the only one that is possible, but I cannot confirm now," Mourinho told reporters.

"He's working, he's improving and, if in this session the answer is positive, I will select him to be on the bench tomorrow. His experience, his know-how of this knock-out phase - I think he's a player that can be useful tomorrow. He can help us."

Rooney has only scored five times for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
