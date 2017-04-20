Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Wayne Rooney could make the bench for Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

A succession of injuries, the latest of which is an ankle problem, has kept Rooney on the sidelines in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since the start of April, but Mourinho has claimed that the England skipper could 'possibly' be involved in the European tie at Old Trafford.

"No injuries from the [Chelsea] game, but also no-one recovered. [Juan] Mata, [Phil] Jones, [Chris] Smalling - they are still out. Wayne is the only one that is possible, but I cannot confirm now," Mourinho told reporters.

"He's working, he's improving and, if in this session the answer is positive, I will select him to be on the bench tomorrow. His experience, his know-how of this knock-out phase - I think he's a player that can be useful tomorrow. He can help us."

Rooney has only scored five times for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign.