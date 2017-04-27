Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain contract talks 'to open in next fortnight'

Arsenal hope to tie versatile midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down to a new deal before the summer transfer window opens, according to a report.

Lyon 'plotting shock loan bid for Anthony Martial'

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will reportedly be the subject of an audacious summer swoop from Lyon, who are looking to tempt him back to the club on loan.

Report: Crystal Palace to double Wilfried Zaha's wages

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has reportedly been offered a new £120,000-a-week deal to stay at Selhurst Park, amid rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace, West Ham United battling for Lamine Kone?

A report claims that Lamine Kone could be offered a Premier League lifeline by one of Crystal Palace or West Ham United if Sunderland drop down into the Championship.

James Rodriguez's wife: 'He wants to stay at Real Madrid'

James Rodriguez's wife Daniela Ospina reveals that her husband wants to stay at Real Madrid, despite reports linking him to Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger hints Kylian Mbappe is too expensive for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger suggests that Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is too expensive for Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City do not want Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he is not interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli this summer.

Leicester move for another non-league striker?

Leicester City are reportedly showing an interest in signing striker Andre Brown, who currently plays for National league North side Kidderminster Harriers.

Chelsea hand trial to AFC Wimbledon player Toyosi Olusanya?

AFC Wimbledon reportedly grant Toyosi Olusanya permission to undergo a trial with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool to move for Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to secure the signing of Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon during the summer.

Derby County to extend contracts for Darren Bent, Christ Baird

Derby County announce that Darren Bent and Chris Baird will be offered 12-month contract extensions.

Darren Fletcher 'not panicking' over contract situation with West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher says that he is not concerned about his contract situation.

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet backs John Terry to move to China

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet says that it is "possible" that Chelsea captain John Terry will move to the Chinese Super League this summer.

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez 'wants Manchester United move'

James Rodriguez reportedly wants to join Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer.

Report: Manchester City end pursuit of Kylian Mbappe due to £110m price tag

Manchester City reportedly ease interest in Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe after being quoted £110m for his signature.

Manchester United 'target £170m swoop for Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti'

Manchester United are reportedly working on a £170m deal for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Liverpool willing to break transfer record for £50m Virgil van Dijk?

Liverpool are reportedly willing to break their transfer record to sign £50m-rated Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this summer.

Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'

Jose Mourinho reportedly tells David de Gea that he can leave Manchester United this summer amid rumours of Real Madrid interest.