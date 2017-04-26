New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool willing to break transfer record for £50m Virgil van Dijk?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly willing to break their transfer record to sign £50m-rated Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 09:24 UK

Liverpool are reportedly willing to spend £50m to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this summer.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is believed to have attracted interest from numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Van Dijk is Jurgen Klopp's top defensive target and the club are not afraid to break their transfer record for the centre-back, who would become one of the Reds' top earners if he moved to Anfield.

Liverpool set a transfer record when they splashed out on £35m to sign Andy Carroll, who lasted just two years before moving to West Ham United.

Van Dijk, who joined the Saints from Celtic for £13m in 2015, has been out of action with a foot injury since January.

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Claude Puel hopes to keep hold of Van Dijk
>
View our homepages for Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp, Andy Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Liverpool willing to break transfer record for £50m Virgil van Dijk?
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" European tie with Liverpool
 Emre Can in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool's Emre Can supporting Manchester City against Manchester United
Kevin Stewart 'has hernia operation'Daniel Sturridge played final game for Liverpool?Lallana hints at return against WatfordCan "disappointed" but focused on late flourishSakho defends himself over celebration
Wijnaldum: 'We will fight for top-four spot'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeatKlopp hails "outstandingly good" BentekeKlopp: 'Coutinho should have had penalty'Klopp: "We have one more month to stay positive"
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Eden Hazard celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Liverpool willing to break transfer record for £50m Virgil van Dijk?
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Result: Diego Costa brace helps Chelsea move seven points clear
Puel: 'Hazard, Costa made the difference'Cahill: 'Saints result a massive step'Claude Puel hopes to keep hold of Van DijkTeam News: Conte recalls big hitters for Southampton clashPuel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'
Preview: Chelsea vs. SouthamptonPuel: 'Romeu almost as good as Kante'Bertrand: 'Van Dijk world's best centre-back'Saints 'identify Van Dijk replacement'Palace keeping tabs on Rodriguez?
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 