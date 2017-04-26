Liverpool are reportedly willing to break their transfer record to sign £50m-rated Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this summer.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is believed to have attracted interest from numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Van Dijk is Jurgen Klopp's top defensive target and the club are not afraid to break their transfer record for the centre-back, who would become one of the Reds' top earners if he moved to Anfield.

Liverpool set a transfer record when they splashed out on £35m to sign Andy Carroll, who lasted just two years before moving to West Ham United.

Van Dijk, who joined the Saints from Celtic for £13m in 2015, has been out of action with a foot injury since January.