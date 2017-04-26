AFC Wimbledon reportedly grant Toyosi Olusanya permission to undergo a trial with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Chelsea have reportedly been granted permission to hand a trial to AFC Wimbledon prospect Toyosi Olusanya.

The winger has only made one first-team appearance for the League One outfit, but it appears that he has attracted the interest of the Premier League leaders.

According to The Mirror, the Blues have been admirers of the 19-year-old since he played against them in an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this season.

They have remained keen on spending some time with the player and it has now been claimed that he will attempt to showcase his talent at the West Londoners' training ground.

Olusanya has not featured for Wimbledon this season, with his senior debut coming last May.