Manchester United are reportedly working on deals to bring in Torino star Andrea Belotti as well as Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to have a busy summer in the transfer window as manager Jose Mourinho hopes to shape a squad worthy of challenging for Premier League titles once again.

According to The Independent, the club have made progress in deals to sign both Griezmann and Belotti, but they may have to pay close to £170m to get both signatures.

The report claims that while the pay packet to Griezmann has been warmly received by his camp, the man himself is still unsure about whether he wants to play in England, and has made it clear that he wants Champions League football.

With regards to Belotti, the Italian striker has a release clause close to £85m, but The Independent reports that United want to negotiate a deal with Torino rather than pay the buyout fee.

The financial pressure of these two deals is likely to be eased by the departures of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to be out of action for around a year with a knee injury.