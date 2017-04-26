New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'target £170m swoop for Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti'

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United are reportedly working on a £170m deal for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Torino striker Andrea Belotti.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Manchester United are reportedly working on deals to bring in Torino star Andrea Belotti as well as Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to have a busy summer in the transfer window as manager Jose Mourinho hopes to shape a squad worthy of challenging for Premier League titles once again.

According to The Independent, the club have made progress in deals to sign both Griezmann and Belotti, but they may have to pay close to £170m to get both signatures.

The report claims that while the pay packet to Griezmann has been warmly received by his camp, the man himself is still unsure about whether he wants to play in England, and has made it clear that he wants Champions League football.

With regards to Belotti, the Italian striker has a release clause close to £85m, but The Independent reports that United want to negotiate a deal with Torino rather than pay the buyout fee.

The financial pressure of these two deals is likely to be eased by the departures of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to be out of action for around a year with a knee injury.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
