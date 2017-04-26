James Rodriguez's wife Daniela Ospina reveals that her husband wants to stay at Real Madrid, despite reports linking him to Manchester United.

James Rodriguez's wife Daniela Ospina has revealed that her partner wants to continue fighting for his place at Real Madrid.

The Colombian's future has been a talking point for the majority of the season as he has struggled to cement a regular starting spot under manager Zinedine Zidane.

The 25-year-old has started just nine La Liga games and has come off the bench in a further eight, scoring four goals and creating six assists.

One of those goals came in Sunday's El Clasico, but it proved to be meaningless in terms of the result as Lionel Messi scored a 93rd-minute stunner to win the game 3-2 for Barcelona.

A recent report in Spain suggested that James was leaning towards a move to Manchester United, but his wife has claimed that his preference is to stay at the Bernabeu.

"James is very focused, it is a very personal decision," Marca quotes Ospina as saying."He is happy, but when he has to make the decision, he will do so.

"I cannot promise anything, but James wants to continue with Real Madrid and I love Madrid too, I am really happy in Spain and I want to stay here. He is super happy, always working and trying to improve himself, to do what he has to do. Obviously I want him to play more, to say that wouldn't be a lie."

The attacker has been a Madrid player since 2014 following his scintillating displays for Colombia in the World Cup.