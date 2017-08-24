Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

Hull City sign defender Stephen Kingsley from Swansea City

Championship side Hull City complete the signing of defender Stephen Kingsley from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

Report: Sheffield Wednesday reject Hull City bid for Barry Bannan

A report suggests that Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a bid from Hull City for Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan.

Report: Real Madrid to extend contracts of five first-team players

A report claims that Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are set to pen fresh terms at Real Madrid.

Rangers sign Manchester City winger Aaron Nemane on loan until January

Rangers complete the loan signing of 19-year-old winger Aaron Nemane from Manchester City until January.

Report: Tomer Hemed on radar of Reading, Derby County and Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed is believed to be transfer target for Championship sides Reading, Derby County and Leeds United.

Dimitar Berbatov joins Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters sign former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov on a one-year deal.

Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur announce the signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Swansea City complete signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City

Swansea City complete the signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City on a four-year contract.

Middlesbrough reject Lille's offer for winger Adama Traore?

Middlesbrough reportedly decide to reject a bid of £9m from Lille for winger Adama Traore.

Midfielder Andre Gomes looking to leave Barcelona?

Midfielder Andre Gomes reportedly tells Barcelona that he would like to leave Camp Nou before the end of the transfer window.

Michy Batshuayi keen to remain at Chelsea?

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly keen to remain at Stamford Bridge rather than entertain a transfer to Lille.

Arsenal, Liverpool consider move for Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez?

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez, should he be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this month.

Tottenham Hotspur complete signing of Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

Tottenham Hotspur announce that they have signed Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on a five-year deal.

Bournemouth remain keen on Leicester City winger Demarai Gray?

Bournemouth are reportedly ready to make a bid of £25m in order to try to sign Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

Barcelona show interest in West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini?

Barcelona reportedly consider making a bid for West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez closer to return to Deportivo La Coruna?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez could reportedly be allowed to return to Deportivo La Coruna on a permanent deal before the end of the week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers loan Joe Mason to Burton Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers allow striker Joe Mason to join fellow Championship side Burton Albion on loan until January.

Antoine Griezmann 'will consider' moving to Manchester United next summer

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will consider joining Manchester United next summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Liverpool consider move for Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes?

Liverpool reportedly consider an £18m move for Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes.

Danny Rose 'to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding future'

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly hold talks with Danny Rose this week to discuss his future following the left-back's explosive comments.

Liverpool 'to reject Barcelona's fresh £138m offer for Philippe Coutinho'

Liverpool will reportedly not be swayed as they plan to reject Barcelona's fourth bid worth £138m for Philippe Coutinho.

Huddersfield Town announce signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri

Huddersfield Town announce the signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri from German second-division club FC Nurnberg on a three-year deal.

Craig Dawson signs new West Bromwich Albion deal until 2020

West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson signs a new three-year contract at The Hawthorns.

Inter Milan make loan bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi?

Inter Milan are reportedly keen to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'unlikely to sign new Arsenal contract'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly not expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal ahead of fresh talks this week.

Liverpool agree deal to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid?

Liverpool reportedly verbally agree to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid this summer.

Kyle Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2020

Kyle Walker-Peters signs a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur until 2020.

Barcelona 'to launch £138m bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho'

Barcelona will reportedly table a fourth bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho that could rise to £138m.