Report: Tomer Hemed on radar of Reading, Derby County and Leeds United

Israels forward Tomer Hemed takes part in a training session at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, on March 27, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed is believed to be transfer target for Championship sides Reading, Derby County and Leeds United.
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for three Championship sides.

The 30-year-old scored 11 goals in 37 league appearances last season as the Seagulls finished second in the table and were promoted to the Premier League.

However, it is believed that Brighton boss Chris Hughton could allow Hemed to leave the Amex Stadium following Raphael Dwamena's arrival from Swiss side FC Zurich.

According to The Sun, Hemed is wanted by Reading, Derby County and Leeds United, three sides all harbouring hopes of promotion this season.

Hemed, an Israel international, joined Brighton from Spanish side Almeria in 2015 and has one year remaining on his deal with the newly promoted club.

A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
