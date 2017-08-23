Midfielder Andre Gomes reportedly tells Barcelona that he would like to leave Camp Nou before the end of the transfer window.

Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly been given a boost in their alleged pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

The 24-year-old is just 12 months into a five-year contract at Camp Nou and made a total of 48 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, Gomes has not impressed since his move from Valencia and according to Corriere dello Sport, the 24-year-old is looking to leave the Catalan giants.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed that United had seen an offer rejected for Gomes's signature, and it remains to be seen whether manager Jose Mourinho will be tempted to step up his apparent interest in the player.

Juventus are also said to be keen, with Tuttosport suggesting earlier this week that the Serie A champions were looking to secure a loan deal.