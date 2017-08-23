New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Midfielder Andre Gomes looking to leave Barcelona?

Andre Gomes of Valencia runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadi de Mestalla on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Midfielder Andre Gomes reportedly tells Barcelona that he would like to leave Camp Nou before the end of the transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 15:28 UK

Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly been given a boost in their alleged pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

The 24-year-old is just 12 months into a five-year contract at Camp Nou and made a total of 48 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, Gomes has not impressed since his move from Valencia and according to Corriere dello Sport, the 24-year-old is looking to leave the Catalan giants.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed that United had seen an offer rejected for Gomes's signature, and it remains to be seen whether manager Jose Mourinho will be tempted to step up his apparent interest in the player.

Juventus are also said to be keen, with Tuttosport suggesting earlier this week that the Serie A champions were looking to secure a loan deal.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Griezmann 'will consider' Man Utd move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andre Gomes, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
Romelu Lukaku 'trolls Cristiano Ronaldo after Instagram account is hacked'
 Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Ryan Giggs: 'Manchester United will be very tough to stop'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho goes incognito at Manchester City, Everton clash
Andre Gomes looking to leave Barcelona?Griezmann 'will consider' Man Utd moveRose 'to hold talks with Tottenham'Shaw "feeling good" after United returnHackers name footballers given TUEs
Rooney has dig at Man City fansMartial: 'Pogba can win Ballon d'Or'United show interest in Arsenal prospect?Valencia consider Andreas Pereira offer?Mata: 'Just the beginning for United'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Barcelona News
Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Barcelona to sue Neymar for alleged breach of contract
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Liverpool 'to reject Barcelona's fresh £138m offer for Philippe Coutinho'
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'to hold talks with Liverpool as Barcelona move looks unlikely'
Andre Gomes looking to leave Barcelona?Barcelona show interest in Lanzini?Barcelona clarify Di Maria 'announcement'Souness tells Liverpool to accept Coutinho bidBarcelona 'to make fourth Coutinho bid'
Klopp: 'Nothing has changed on Coutinho'Dortmund will not negotiate Dembele priceGuardiola: 'Messi clause may be invoked'Palace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'Barcelona 'told Coutinho to threaten strike'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Italy's midfielder Claudio Marchisio (L) celebrates with Italy's forward Graziano Pelle (R) after scoring a penalty during the friendly football match between Italy and Romania, on November 17, 2015
Report: Chelsea back in for Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United show interest in Arsenal prospect Marcus McGuane?
 Andre Gomes of Valencia runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadi de Mestalla on January 4, 2015
Midfielder Andre Gomes looking to leave Barcelona?
Report: Juventus enter race for Van DijkReport: Juventus end Emre Can pursuitJuventus complete deal for MatuidiJuve 'reject fresh Chelsea offer for Sandro'Roma switch attention to Juan Cuadrado?
Wenger plans to keep Jack WilshereFellaini emerges as 'top target' for JuveMatuidi 'to join Juventus for £18m'Chelsea 'not giving up on Sandro'Sergi Roberto closer to Barcelona exit?
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
 