A report claims that Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are set to pen fresh terms at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have edged closer to announcing contract extensions for five first-team players, according to reports.

Los Blancos are in a rich vein of form at present, having begun their La Liga title defence and getting their hands on the last two Champions League trophies.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane has already benefited from Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all inking new deals last term.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are set to pen fresh terms at the Bernabeu.

It has also been reported that Karim Benzema is not far off extending his stay, whilst Zidane has renewed his own deal until 2020.

The reports stand in contrast to the situation of arch-rivals Barcelona, who lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee earlier this summer.