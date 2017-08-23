The Instagram account of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku trolls Cristiano Ronaldo after reportedly getting hacked.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku appeared to have been the victim of a cyber hack on Tuesday night when his Instagram account seemed to be taken over.

The Belgian international's page was flooded with images promoting 'epmuusic', and a picture of the striker playing for former club Everton was also added.

According to The Mirror, the alleged hacker took a swipe at Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo by writing, "Messi is better mate..." in response to the four-time Ballon d'Or winner's post about losing an appeal against a five-match ban.

Lukaku's social media accounts have now returned to normality, but the striker, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, has not commented on the apparent hack.

The Belgian has made an instant impact at United, scoring three goals in his first two top-flight outings this season.