Antoine Griezmann 'will consider' moving to Manchester United next summer

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will consider joining Manchester United next summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 12:57 UK

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will reassess his future at the end of the season after coming close to joining Manchester United.

The France international was thought to be a top target for Jose Mourinho, but a transfer failed to materialise due to Atletico's ban.

The Spanish club have been prohibited from registering new players until January 2018 after breaking rules relating to the signing of foreign players under the age of 18.

It is believed that out of respect for Atletico, Griezmann opted against pushing for a move away, but Balague has suggested that the forward could switch to Old Trafford next summer.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports News: "He is with a team which has played in Champions League finals and also won the league recently - more recently than Manchester United - so he is already at one of the top teams in Europe.

"He is playing with the fans and he will continue to do that with teasing messages but it is quite clear he will consider a move to Old Trafford next summer. This summer it's impossible but next summer, who knows?"

United ended up buying Romelu Lukaku from Everton for £75m in order to boost their attacking lineup.

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico boss Simeone: "We never give up"
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
Romelu Lukaku 'trolls Cristiano Ronaldo after Instagram account is hacked'
 Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Ryan Giggs: 'Manchester United will be very tough to stop'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho goes incognito at Manchester City, Everton clash
 Diego Costa mouths off during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on February 7, 2016
Marseille announce interest in Chelsea forward Diego Costa
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: "We never give up"
