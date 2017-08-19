Aug 19, 2017 at 7.15pm UK at ​Montilivi, Girona
GironaGirona
2-2
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Stuani (23', 26')
Stuani (45'), Pons (90')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Correa (78'), Gimenez (85')
Carrasco (28'), Lucas (61'), Griezmann (68')
Griezmann (68')

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: "We never give up"

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone lauds his players for picking up an "impossible" point against Girona after recovering from two goals down with 10 men.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 10:31 UK

Diego Simeone has praised his Atletico Madrid players for digging deep to salvage a 2-2 draw from their La Liga opener against Girona at the Estadi Montilivi.

The Rojiblancos were heading for a shock defeat in Catalonia after Christian Stuani netted two quick-fire goals in the first half for the newly-promoted club.

Atletico's hopes of rescuing a point from the game were not helped by a red card shown to Antoine Griezmann 68 minutes in, but Simeone's men plugged away and were rewarded through goals from Angel Correa and Jose Gimenez in the final quarter of the contest.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Simeone said: "At 2-0 down many people thought the game was over, even more so with 10 players. But we never give up.

"We got a result which looked impossible. Nobody gives you anything here. Newly-promoted teams always make it very uncomfortable."

Atletico are back in action next weekend with a trip to Las Palmas, as work on their new Wanda Metropolitano home continues.

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad11003213
2Leganes11001013
3Valencia11001013
4Atletico MadridAtletico10102201
5GironaGirona10102201
6Espanyol10101101
7Sevilla10101101
8Athletic Bilbao00000000
9Barcelona00000000
10Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
11EibarEibar00000000
12Getafe00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Villarreal00000000
18Celta Vigo100123-10
19AlavesAlaves100101-10
20Las PalmasLas Palmas100101-10
