Middlesbrough reject Lille's offer for winger Adama Traore?

Adama Traore in action during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Middlesbrough reportedly decide to reject a bid of £9m from Lille for winger Adama Traore.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 15:44 UK

Lille have reportedly failed with a bid to sign Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.

The 21-year-old was one of the few bright sparks during Boro's relegation campaign from the Premier League, but the pacey wideman is yet to start in the Championship under new boss Garry Monk.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the club have opted to reject an offer of £9m from Lille for the former Barcelona prospect.

It has been suggested that Boro value Traore - who allegedly attracted interest from Chelsea in January - in the region of £14m.

Traore has made a total of 34 appearances for Boro in all competitions, but the ex-Aston Villa player is yet to register a goal for the North-East outfit.

