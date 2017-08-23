Swansea City complete the signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City on a four-year contract.

Swansea City have finalised the capture of Sam Clucas from Hull City.

The 26-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a four-year contract after completing a medical on Tuesday.

The fee has not been disclosed by either club, but reports have claimed that the Swans had a £16.5m offer accepted by the Championship outfit.

Swansea have revealed that Clucas "attracted interest from a number of top-tier clubs", but they were the ones that came out on top.

Last season, the midfielder played in all but one of Hull's Premier League fixtures, and has featured three times in the Championship in this campaign.