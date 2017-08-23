New Transfer Talk header

Michy Batshuayi keen to remain at Chelsea?

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly keen to remain at Stamford Bridge rather than entertain a transfer to Lille.
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has reportedly signalled his intent to remain at Stamford Bridge this season.

After playing second fiddle to Diego Costa throughout last season, Batshuayi has been linked with a move away from West London in order to gain regular first-team football.

The Belgian international has also been associated with Lille, who are allegedly prepared to pay £36m to sign the 23-year-old before the end of the transfer window.

However, according to the London Evening Standard, both the Blues and Batshuayi have no intention of parting ways as Chelsea look to compete in multiple competitions.

Batshuayi enjoyed an impressive pre-season but after a below-par outing against Burnley on the opening day of the campaign, the forward netted an own goal against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The former Marseille frontman has netted nine goals in 31 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Chelsea 'respond to rumours linking Thomas Tuchel to Antonio Conte's job'
 Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Chelsea to swoop for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy?
 Antonio Candreva of Italy in action during the international friendly between Italy and Scotland on May 29, 2016 in Malta
Agent: 'Antonio Candreva unlikely to join Chelsea'
 Adama Traore in action during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Middlesbrough reject Lille's offer for winger Adama Traore?
