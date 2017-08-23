Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly keen to remain at Stamford Bridge rather than entertain a transfer to Lille.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has reportedly signalled his intent to remain at Stamford Bridge this season.

After playing second fiddle to Diego Costa throughout last season, Batshuayi has been linked with a move away from West London in order to gain regular first-team football.

The Belgian international has also been associated with Lille, who are allegedly prepared to pay £36m to sign the 23-year-old before the end of the transfer window.

However, according to the London Evening Standard, both the Blues and Batshuayi have no intention of parting ways as Chelsea look to compete in multiple competitions.

Batshuayi enjoyed an impressive pre-season but after a below-par outing against Burnley on the opening day of the campaign, the forward netted an own goal against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The former Marseille frontman has netted nine goals in 31 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.