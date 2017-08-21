New Transfer Talk header

Lille to bid £36m for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Lille are reportedly willing to spend £36m to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi within the next week.
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 21:17 UK

Lille will reportedly try to lure Michy Batshuayi to the club from Chelsea before the transfer window shuts next week.

The Belgian joined the Blues from Marseille last year for a fee in the region of £33m, but he was handed just one Premier League start, and a further 19 cameo appearances.

Two games into the current campaign and manager Antonio Conte has included Batshuayi in the starting XI once, and brought him off the bench in the other.

According to The Mirror, Lille, who have the striker's former manager Marcelo Bielsa in charge, are prepared to part with £36m to sign the 23-year-old.

Conte strengthened his attacking options this summer with the capture of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, but the future of Diego Costa still remains in doubt.

The Spain international is refusing to return to Stamford Bridge as he wants the club to sanction a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michel Seri (L) vies with Saint-Etienne's French defender Kevin Malcuit during the French L1 football match between Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Nice (OGCN) at Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central France, on Septe


