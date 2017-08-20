David Luiz: 'I was told to run a lot'

Chelsea's David Luiz jokes that he was told to "run a lot" during Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea entered the London derby off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

The champions hit back in impressive style, however, as a double from Marcos Alonso saw them record a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the famous stadium.

Luiz was deployed in a midfield role due to the absence of Cesc Fabregas, and the Brazilian has revealed that he was tasked with 'covering the space' of Spurs duo Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

"Run! Run a lot! Not to cover the space of Eriksen and Dele Alli," Luiz told Sky Sports News. "They always play very well between the lines so I was there to close this gap and not leave any space for them to create so I was trying to do my best.

"It was a clever game because you need to understand that when you play against a very good team sometimes you can keep more of the ball, possession, but sometimes you need to surprise and counter-attack. I think we did great in a clever way."

Next up for Chelsea is a home game against Everton this weekend.