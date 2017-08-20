Aug 20, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-2
Chelsea
Batshuayi (82' og.)
Dier (31'), Vertonghen (51'), Alderweireld (83'), Kane (88')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (24', 88')
Rudiger (30'), Luiz (38'), Alonso (87')

Antonio Conte: 'Wembley Stadium amazing for Tottenham Hotspur opponents'

Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes that playing at Wembley Stadium will be "amazing" for Tottenham Hotspur's opponents this season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 20:49 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that playing at Wembley Stadium will be "amazing" for Tottenham Hotspur's opponents this season.

The Blues claimed a 2-1 win over Spurs in their Premier League encounter at the national ground, Marcos Alonso claiming both goals for the visitors.

"To see this atmosphere was great - it's a fantastic stadium - it's amazing, also, for the opponent," Conte told reporters after Sunday's game.

"In this type of atmosphere it's so strong for us. Despite 70,000 Tottenham fans, in this atmosphere, our fans tried to push the same.

"Thanks to our fans. It was an incredible atmosphere. It was great to play in this atmosphere. The fans were important. They pushed us in every moment when we was suffering."

Tottenham have lost seven of their last nine matches at Wembley, while the result also ended Spurs' 19-game home Premier League unbeaten run.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Your Comments
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte: 'Wembley Stadium amazing for Tottenham Hotspur opponents'
Antonio Conte: 'Wembley Stadium amazing for Tottenham Hotspur opponents'
 Team News: Kieran Trippier replaces Kyle Walker-Peters in Tottenham Hotspur XI against Chelsea
Team News: Kieran Trippier replaces Kyle Walker-Peters in Tottenham Hotspur XI against Chelsea
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte: 'Wembley Stadium amazing for Tottenham Hotspur opponents'
Antonio Conte: 'Wembley Stadium amazing for Tottenham Hotspur opponents'
 Report: Kyle Walker-Peters in line for new Tottenham Hotspur deal
Report: Kyle Walker-Peters in line for new Tottenham Hotspur deal
