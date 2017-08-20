Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes that playing at Wembley Stadium will be "amazing" for Tottenham Hotspur's opponents this season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that playing at Wembley Stadium will be "amazing" for Tottenham Hotspur's opponents this season.

The Blues claimed a 2-1 win over Spurs in their Premier League encounter at the national ground, Marcos Alonso claiming both goals for the visitors.

"To see this atmosphere was great - it's a fantastic stadium - it's amazing, also, for the opponent," Conte told reporters after Sunday's game.

"In this type of atmosphere it's so strong for us. Despite 70,000 Tottenham fans, in this atmosphere, our fans tried to push the same.

"Thanks to our fans. It was an incredible atmosphere. It was great to play in this atmosphere. The fans were important. They pushed us in every moment when we was suffering."

Tottenham have lost seven of their last nine matches at Wembley, while the result also ended Spurs' 19-game home Premier League unbeaten run.