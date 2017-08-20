Antonio Conte praises his Chelsea players for responding to his call 'to show more spirit' in their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, having seen his side claim a 2-1 win.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that he is delighted with the "incredible" desire and commitment shown by his players to return to winning ways.

The Blues put last weekend's shock 3-2 defeat against Burnley to one side on Sunday as they battled to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

After seeing Chelsea hit back late on once being pegged back, with Marcos Alonso doubling his personal tally to cancel out Michy Batshuayi's own goal, Conte claimed that he could not have asked for any more from his squad on the back of their disappointing opening result last time out.

"First of all I want to thank my players because their commitment, their desire and heart they put on the pitch was incredible in what has been a very difficult moment for us," he told Sky Sports News. "I am very pleased with the will to fight for every ball and they showed me the desire of last season is still there.

"Honestly, the game against Burnley we outplayed them, just look at the stats. We had 62% possession and had eight shots and created more chances despite playing with 10 men. It was a bad first half but the performance in the second half was pleasing.

"Today I asked them to show me spirit and they did. Our fans were also incredible today to push us in every moment and a good day for us."

Chelsea, who are the first side to beat Spurs on their own patch since Southampton in May 2016, return to action next Sunday with a home meeting against Everton.