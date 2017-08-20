Aug 20, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-2
Chelsea
Batshuayi (82' og.)
Dier (31'), Vertonghen (51'), Alderweireld (83'), Kane (88')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (24', 88')
Rudiger (30'), Luiz (38'), Alonso (87')

Ben Davies: 'Defeat to Chelsea nothing to do with Wembley'

Ben Davies and Ayoze Perez in action during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on August 13, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies insists that his side created enough chances to beat Chelsea, as he refuses to blame hoodoo-venue Wembley for the 2-1 defeat.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 18:47 UK

Ben Davies has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur's players only have themselves to blame, and not the setting, for their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The Lilywhites' hoodoo at the national stadium continued on Sunday afternoon as they slipped to a dramatic loss at the hands of their London rivals.

Spurs have now lost eight and won just one of their last 10 matches at the national stadium, which is their adopted home for the 2017-18 campaign while their new ground is being built.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at full time, Davies said: "It is nothing to do with the stadium. We put in a decent performance today and on another day we could have won.

"It is difficult when you lose the game, we felt like we created some decent chances but in the end it was not enough. Their aim was to make it difficult for us, they did do that but didn't pose much of a threat."

Marcos Alonso scored both goals for Chelsea, either side of a Michy Batshuayi own goal eight minutes from time.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
