Aug 20, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-2
Chelsea
Batshuayi (82' og.)
Dier (31'), Vertonghen (51'), Alderweireld (83'), Kane (88')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (24', 88')
Rudiger (30'), Luiz (38'), Alonso (87')

Mauricio Pochettino bemoans Tottenham Hotspur bad luck against Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Mauricio Pochettino bemoans Tottenham Hotspur's bad luck in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League match at Wembley Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 19:32 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has bemoaned Tottenham Hotspur's bad luck as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League encounter at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs enjoyed 68 percent possession against last season's champions and weighed in with 18 shots, six of which were on target, as well as winning 14 corners.

However, the Blues ended up surviving the Spurs onslaught and managed to convert their only two shots on target, both registered by Marcos Alonso, to leave the national stadium with all three points.

Pochettino told BBC Sport after the game: "I am disappointed because we deserved more but they were very clinical with two shots on target and two goals. We dominated and we were better but if you are not clinical, you can lose like today.

"We are one step ahead than last season. We were much better in every aspect of the game than Chelsea, they were just clinical. I am not frustrated or upset I am happy with the performance of the players. We are working hard, there are plenty of games to play.

When asked whether goalkeeper Hugo Lloris should have done better for the second Chelsea goal, Conte replied: "Sure, but that is football. It is about the team's performance. We were unlucky today, deserved more but we need to keep going."

The result means that Tottenham's 19-game home Premier League unbeaten run has come to an end, with Chelsea the first side to beat Spurs away from home since Southampton in May 2016.

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Report: Pulis still unsure on Kevin Wimmer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Marcos Alonso, Hugo Lloris, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Wembley Stadium amazing for Tottenham Hotspur opponents'
 Kyle Walker-Peters in action during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on August 13, 2017
Report: Kyle Walker-Peters in line for new Tottenham Hotspur deal
Pochettino: "We were unlucky today"Davies: 'Loss nothing to do with Wembley'Report: Pulis still unsure on Kevin WimmerResult: Alonso nets double as Chelsea beat SpursTeam News: Trippier returns for Spurs
Pochettino: 'Player power is a problem'Arsenal, Spurs to pounce for Fener teen?Dele Alli: 'Chelsea match huge for Spurs'Winks intends to follow in Kane's footstepsSpurs 'in advanced talks for Juan Foyth'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 