Aug 20, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-2
Chelsea
Batshuayi (82' og.)
Dier (31'), Vertonghen (51'), Alderweireld (83'), Kane (88')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (24', 88')
Rudiger (30'), Luiz (38'), Alonso (87')

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea gave perfect response'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio is pleased with "a perfect response of the champions" following their 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League match at Wembley.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has described his side's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur as the "perfect response" to a tumultuous summer.

The Blues cruised to the Premier League title in the 2016-17 campaign but endured a difficult pre-season, with a number of key players leaving and Diego Costa refusing to return to the club.

Following last week's 3-2 defeat at Burnley, many began dismissing Chelsea's title defence hopes, but on Sunday, they overcame last season's runners-up thanks to Marcos Alonso's double.

Conte told reporters after the game at Wembley Stadium: "This is a perfect response of the champions.

"We won the league last season, winning 30 games, that is not easy. We lost in the FA Cup final. We have arrived in some problems with bans and injuries but we must be ready to work and focus on the pitch.

"The club is trying its best in the transfer market to improve our squad but I must be happy."

Up next for Chelsea is a Premier League home game against Everton next Sunday.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
