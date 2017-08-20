New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Diego Costa 'rejects China move as Atletico Madrid return closes in'

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Atletico Madrid have agreed to pay Chelsea up to £50m for Diego Costa after the striker turned down a fresh approach from Far East clubs.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly turned down a lucrative move to China as he is instead determined to fulfil his wish of rejoining Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old, currently on strike at his family home in Brazil, was told by boss Antonio Conte at the end of last season that he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

After seeing a mega-money move to the Far East break down in January, Costa has since made it clear that Atletico - where he has previously spent six years of his career - is the only club he will consider signing for.

According to The Sun, the Spain international recently rejected fresh interest from Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin Quanjian, both of whom were also willing to pay him around £13m to join until the New Year.

A separate report in Spanish daily AS suggests that the transfer saga is close to ending, though, as Atleti have agreed to pay Chelsea £41m upfront and a further £9m in potential add-ons to get their man.

Due to the transfer ban imposed on Los Rojiblancos in June, they will not be allowed to register Costa on their books until January, but he has no interest of spending time elsewhere on loan.

Will Diego Costa be a Chelsea player come September 1?

Yes
No
Yes
37.5%
No
62.5%
Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Costa: 'Chelsea want too much money'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Diego Costa 'refusing to clear out training ground locker'
 Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) attempts an overhead kick by Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane in north London on Novem
Del Alli: 'Chelsea match huge for Tottenham Hotspur'
 Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
Chelsea ready to move for Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak?
Costa 'rejects China move for Atletico'Azpilicueta: 'We must keep our cool'Conte given green light to sign Candreva?Mourinho: 'Chelsea still title favourites'Pochettino: 'Conte made things clear'
Abraham: Chelsea "fantastic" for youngstersAbraham: 'I want to win Ballon d'Or'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ChelseaAntonio Conte: 'Diego Costa is the past'Costa: 'Chelsea want too much money'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: "We never give up"
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa 'rejects China move as Atletico Madrid return closes in'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Result: Girona denied opening win following late Atletico Madrid fightback
Live Commentary: Girona 2-2 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedCosta: 'Chelsea want too much money'Gabi tells Costa to "respect" ChelseaCosta: 'I want Atletico Madrid move'Simeone coy on Diego Costa interest
Diego Costa 'to hand in transfer request'Torres hoping for Liverpool reunionKlopp: 'Atletico didn't play football'Result: Atletico beat Reds on pens in Audi CupLive Commentary: Atletico 1-1 Liverpool (5-4 on pens) - as it happened
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Shanghai SIPG News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa 'rejects China move as Atletico Madrid return closes in'
 Bayern Munich's French midfielder Franck Ribery celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group E second-leg football match FC Bayern Munich vs AS Roma in Munich, southern Germany, on November 5, 2014
Shanghai SIPG director rules out Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben moves
 Sports Mole logo
China FA bans Oscar for eight games for kicking ball at two players
Oscar sparks 50-man brawl in ChinaReport: Arsenal consider swoop for HulkOscar wants Costa reunion in ChinaDanny Rose 'turned down China bid'Gyan found to have "unethical hair" by UAE FA
Report: Rose on radar of Manchester clubsAlves offered chance to join Shanghai SIPG?Chinese clubs interested in Dani Alves?Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?Aubameyang puts end to Madrid speculation
> Shanghai SIPG Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 