A report claims that Atletico Madrid have agreed to pay Chelsea up to £50m for Diego Costa after the striker turned down a fresh approach from Far East clubs.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly turned down a lucrative move to China as he is instead determined to fulfil his wish of rejoining Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old, currently on strike at his family home in Brazil, was told by boss Antonio Conte at the end of last season that he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

After seeing a mega-money move to the Far East break down in January, Costa has since made it clear that Atletico - where he has previously spent six years of his career - is the only club he will consider signing for.

According to The Sun, the Spain international recently rejected fresh interest from Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin Quanjian, both of whom were also willing to pay him around £13m to join until the New Year.

A separate report in Spanish daily AS suggests that the transfer saga is close to ending, though, as Atleti have agreed to pay Chelsea £41m upfront and a further £9m in potential add-ons to get their man.

Due to the transfer ban imposed on Los Rojiblancos in June, they will not be allowed to register Costa on their books until January, but he has no interest of spending time elsewhere on loan.