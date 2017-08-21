General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Diego Costa: 'Antonio Conte text was a moment of madness'

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
© AFP
Diego Costa believes that Antonio Conte's decision to inform him by text about having no future at Chelsea was a "moment of madness".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 09:16 UK

Diego Costa has claimed that Antonio Conte's decision to declare him surplus to requirements at Chelsea by text message was a "moment of madness".

The Spain striker has exiled himself from Stamford Bridge and is currently in his native Brazil trying to force through a move to Atletico Madrid.

Costa believes that it was "disrespectful" of the Chelsea head coach to break the news to him in such a manner.

"Conte's text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful," he told Brazilian outlet MC News.

"I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent [them] text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.

"If something makes me sad about this situation, it's [the fans'] affection as they'd always supported me, even during the delicate moments.

"If I'd been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience."

During his three-year spell at Stamford Bridge, Costa has netted 58 goals in 120 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'Chelsea gave perfect response'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Diego Costa: 'Antonio Conte text was a moment of madness'
 Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Wembley Stadium amazing for Tottenham Hotspur opponents'
Alonso: 'We fully deserved the win'Conte: 'Chelsea gave perfect response'Conte ecstatic with Chelsea responseResult: Alonso nets double as Chelsea beat SpursSwansea to move for PSV full-back Arias?
Team News: Trippier returns for SpursDiego Costa 'refusing to clear out locker'Dele Alli: 'Chelsea match huge for Spurs'Chelsea ready to move for Krychowiak?Costa 'rejects China move for Atletico'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 