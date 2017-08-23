New Transfer Talk header

Rangers sign Manchester City winger Aaron Nemane on loan until January

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Rangers complete the loan signing of 19-year-old winger Aaron Nemane from Manchester City until January.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Rangers have announced the loan signing of Manchester City winger Aaron Nemane until January.

The 19-year-old, born in France but raised in Manchester, made his debut for City's Under-14s in the 2012-13 season.

In his five years at the Etihad Stadium, Nemane has made 54 appearances ranging through the Under-18, Under-19 and Under-23 squads.

Nemane is the first arrival at Ibrox overseen by Mark Allen, who joined as director of football in July from Man City.

He becomes Gers boss Pedro Caixinha's 10th summer signing.

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
