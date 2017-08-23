Rangers complete the loan signing of 19-year-old winger Aaron Nemane from Manchester City until January.

The 19-year-old, born in France but raised in Manchester, made his debut for City's Under-14s in the 2012-13 season.

In his five years at the Etihad Stadium, Nemane has made 54 appearances ranging through the Under-18, Under-19 and Under-23 squads.

Nemane is the first arrival at Ibrox overseen by Mark Allen, who joined as director of football in July from Man City.

He becomes Gers boss Pedro Caixinha's 10th summer signing.