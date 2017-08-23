New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Sheffield Wednesday reject Hull City bid for Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan of Scotland in action during the UEFA EURO 2012 Group I qualifying match between Scotland and Lithuania at Hampden Park on September 6, 2011
© Getty Images
A report suggests that Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a bid from Hull City for Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 21:06 UK

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly rejected a bid from Hull City for midfielder Barry Bannan.

The 27-year-old Scotland international joined the Owls from Crystal Palace on a one-year deal in 2015.

Following an impressive start to his Hillsborough career, he subsequently signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension in January 2016.

According to Sky Sports News, Hull have earmarked Bannan as a replacement for Sam Clucas, who joined Swansea City this week in a deal believed to be worth £16.5m.

However, the report suggests that Wednesday are not interested in selling the former Aston Villa man, who has made over 200 career appearances during his career so far.

Bannan has been an ever-present in Carlos Carvalhal's side this season, playing every minute of the four Championship games so far and registering an assist in the process.

Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Read Next:
Sam Clucas undergoing Swansea medical?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Barry Bannan, Sam Clucas, Carlos Carvalhal, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Report: Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas undergoing medical at Swansea City
 Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'
 Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Hull City, Queens Park Rangers show interest in Wolves striker Nouha Dicko?
Hull confirm Kingsley signing from SwanseaOwls turn down Hull bid for Bannan?Slutsky: 'Mason to see a third specialist'Swansea complete Clucas signingHull ace Clucas denies going on strike
Swansea keen on Hull midfielder Clucas?Hull's Hernandez ruled out for six monthsHull set asking price for Sam Clucas?Slutsky: 'Wolves best in Championship'Slutsky desperate to keep hold of Clucas
> Hull City Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Barry Bannan of Scotland in action during the UEFA EURO 2012 Group I qualifying match between Scotland and Lithuania at Hampden Park on September 6, 2011
Report: Sheffield Wednesday reject Hull City bid for Barry Bannan
 A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Sheffield Wednesday to reject second Leicester City bid for George Hirst?
 George Honeyman of Sunderland in action during the pre-season friendly between Hartlepool United v Sunderland at Victoria Park on July 23, 2014
Result: Honours even between Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland
Wolves to spend £20m on two strikers?Owls keen on Bees defender Dean?Wolves 'consider Jordan Rhodes bid'Djourou's Wednesday move 'collapses'Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening day
Championship trio looking to sign Batth?Leicester fail in bid for striker Hirst?Sheff Weds part ways with Filipe MeloReport: Rangers agree fee for DorransSheffield Wednesday complete Boyd signing
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 