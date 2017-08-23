A report suggests that Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a bid from Hull City for Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan.

The 27-year-old Scotland international joined the Owls from Crystal Palace on a one-year deal in 2015.

Following an impressive start to his Hillsborough career, he subsequently signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension in January 2016.

According to Sky Sports News, Hull have earmarked Bannan as a replacement for Sam Clucas, who joined Swansea City this week in a deal believed to be worth £16.5m.

However, the report suggests that Wednesday are not interested in selling the former Aston Villa man, who has made over 200 career appearances during his career so far.

Bannan has been an ever-present in Carlos Carvalhal's side this season, playing every minute of the four Championship games so far and registering an assist in the process.