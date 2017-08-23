New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona 'to launch £138m bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Barcelona will reportedly table a fourth bid that could rise to £138m for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Barcelona are reportedly refusing to give up on their pursuit of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho as they prepare a fourth bid.

The Catalan giants have been knocked back so far by the Reds, who have reiterated numerous times that the Brazilian is not for sale.

It is believed that the Merseyside outfit have turned down offers worth £72m, £80m and £113m, which led to reports that the European heavyweights have walked away from a deal.

It was rumoured that Coutinho and his representatives were willing to accept defeat and hold clear-the-air talks with Liverpool, but it seems that the transfer saga is far from over.

According to Sky Sports News, the 25-year-old has "never been more determined" to leave Liverpool, and Barcelona have no intention of backing down.

The broadcaster claims that the Spanish outfit will offer £101m up front, with £37m in bonuses, which are believed to be Champions League related and easily achievable.

Coutinho has not played for Liverpool yet this season due to a back injury and illness.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Nothing has changed on Coutinho'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid in Lviv on November 25, 2015
Liverpool agree deal to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid?
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Barcelona 'to launch £138m bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho'
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'to hold talks with Liverpool as Barcelona move looks unlikely'
Souness tells Liverpool to accept Coutinho bidKlopp: 'Nothing has changed on Coutinho'Hackers name footballers given TUEsBarcelona 'told Coutinho to threaten strike'De Boer: 'Sakho too pricey for Palace'
Jurgen Klopp praises 'outstanding' defenceBarca issue Coutinho offer deadline?Report: Juventus enter race for Van DijkWenger hopes to have Sanchez back next weekKlopp: 'Coutinho situation not easy'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Barcelona 'to launch £138m bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho'
 Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Barcelona to sue Neymar for alleged breach of contract
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'to hold talks with Liverpool as Barcelona move looks unlikely'
Barcelona clarify Di Maria 'announcement'Souness tells Liverpool to accept Coutinho bidKlopp: 'Nothing has changed on Coutinho'Dortmund will not negotiate Dembele priceGuardiola: 'Messi clause may be invoked'
Palace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'Barcelona 'told Coutinho to threaten strike'Neymar hits out at Barcelona boardResult: Barcelona overcome Betis at Camp NouTeam News: Deulofeu, Alcacer partner Messi in attack
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
 