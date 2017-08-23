New Transfer Talk header

Huddersfield Town announce signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri

Huddersfield Town announce the signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri from German second-division club FC Nurnberg on a three-year deal.
Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri from German club FC Nurnberg.

The 20-year-old, who can play just behind the striker or in wide areas, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the Premier League club.

Last season, the young player, who will wear the number 11 shirt at John Smith's Stadium, scored five goals in seven starts in the second division of German football.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner told the club's official website: "I'm very happy that we have been able to add Abdelhamid to our squad in this summer window; he is one of the most exciting talents from the German leagues. We needed another natural 'number 10' in our squad and he gives us a good option in all the attacking midfield areas.

"Abdelhamid made a big impression in Germany with his performances for Nurnberg in the second half of last season. The number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence.

"When I have talked to him, I have been very impressed by how desperate he is to join our club and prove himself at Premier League level. This was a big factor in our negotiation.

"He is still learning the game and his space to develop is huge. If he works hard, like I expect him to do, he could be a high-quality player for this club. We will give him all the support he needs to help him become the best player he can be."

Huddersfield have started the league campaign strongly, winning both of their opening fixtures.

Nahki Wells of Huddersfield gets past Jordan Obita of Reading during the FA Cup Third Round match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Galpharm Stadium on January 3, 2015
