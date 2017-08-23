New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hull City sign defender Stephen Kingsley from Swansea City

Stephen Kingsley in action for Swansea on July 19, 2014
© Getty Images
Championship side Hull City complete the signing of defender Stephen Kingsley from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Hull City have announced the signing of Swansea City defender Stephen Kingsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal, with the Tigers having the option of a further year.

Kingsley, a Scotland international, made 17 Premier League appearances for the Swans after joining the club from Falkirk in June 2014.

After completing the move to the KCOM Stadium, he told the Hull site: "I'm delighted to get the deal done.

"It's come around quite quickly but I'm just delighted it's got over the line now and I can't wait to get training in the morning.

"It's time for me to really kick on now and get plenty of games at a very competitive level like the Championship."

Kingsley's move to Hull took place on the same day that midfielder Sam Clucas departed Humberside for Swansea.

Sam Clucas in action for Hull City on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Swansea complete Clucas signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stephen Kingsley, Sam Clucas, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Report: Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas undergoing medical at Swansea City
 Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'
 Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Hull City, Queens Park Rangers show interest in Wolves striker Nouha Dicko?
Hull confirm Kingsley signing from SwanseaOwls turn down Hull bid for Bannan?Slutsky: 'Mason to see a third specialist'Swansea complete Clucas signingHull ace Clucas denies going on strike
Swansea keen on Hull midfielder Clucas?Hull's Hernandez ruled out for six monthsHull set asking price for Sam Clucas?Slutsky: 'Wolves best in Championship'Slutsky desperate to keep hold of Clucas
> Hull City Homepage
More Swansea City News
Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Report: Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas undergoing medical at Swansea City
 Stephen Kingsley in action for Swansea on July 19, 2014
Hull City sign defender Stephen Kingsley from Swansea City
 Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Swansea City's new signing Sam Clucas: 'A couple of clubs wanted me'
Swansea complete Clucas signingSwansea to move for PSV full-back Arias?Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeClement: 'We clearly need more quality'Mourinho hails "class, calm and consistency"
Result: Late rally sees United hit four past SwansTeam News: Utd XI unchanged as Lindelof makes benchLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United - as it happenedAbraham: 'I want to win Ballon d'Or'Swansea, Wolves show interest in Sylla?
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 