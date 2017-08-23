Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters sign former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov on a one-year deal.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has signed a deal with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

The 36-year-old, who has penned a one-year contract, was a free agent after leaving the Greek side PAOK Salonika in June 2016.

Berbatov, Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals in 79 matches, will play for Rene Meulensteen, who worked with the him during his time at Man United as well as Fulham.

Kerala tweeted confirmation of Berbatov's signing on Wednesday, saying: "Golden touch, turns like a dream & a deadly finish. The Bulgarian Hitman is set to take ISL by storm."

Ex-United defender Wes Brown and former Red Devils goalkeeper Paul Rachubka also joined the Kochi-based franchise last week.