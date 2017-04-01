Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Antonio Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Real Madrid move

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes that a dynasty can be built at Stamford Bridge should Eden Hazard stick around, with Real Madrid reportedly prepared to offer £100m. Read more.

Chelsea 'plotting £25m summer bid for Ryan Bertrand'

A report claims that full-back Ryan Bertrand could be on his way back to Chelsea in the summer, two years after the Blues offloaded him to Southampton. Read more.

Galatasaray interested in signing Eliaquim Mangala on loan?

Manchester City outcast Eliaquim Mangala is reportedly wanted by Galatasaray, but only if they can take him on a season-long loan deal first. Read more.

Schalke 04 chief: 'No Liverpool approach for midfielder Max Meyer'

Jurgen Klopp has not yet made contact with Schalke 04 over a potential deal for midfielder Max Meyer, according to the German club's sporting executive Christian Heidel. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino laughs off Erik Lamela exit claims

Mauricio Pochettino insists that Erik Lamela is "very happy" at Tottenham Hotspur, following suggestions in the British press that he is close to leaving the club. Read more.

Report: Jose Mourinho prioritising new left-back in summer transfer window

A report claims that Jose Mourinho will push on with his search for a new specialist left-back in the summer, with AS Monaco ace Benjamin Mendy his main target. Read more.

Cesar Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barcelona link

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta says that it is "flattering" to be linked with a move to Barcelona, but insists that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge. Read more.

Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti

Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly join the race to sign in-form Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who has also been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Read more.

Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'

Chelsea reportedly cool their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and instead turn their attention to signing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. Read more.

Antonio Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuses to discuss speculation linking the club with a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer. Read more.

John Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?

Chelsea reportedly decide to offer long-serving skipper John Terry a new contract at Stamford Bridge. Read more.

Sam Allardyce: 'Yohan Cabaye could exit Crystal Palace'

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that midfielder Yohan Cabaye could leave Selhurst Park during the summer. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'Eden Hazard speculation is normal'

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that speculation regarding a world-class player such as Eden Hazard is "normal" for this stage of the season. Read more.

Watford confirm deal for Tom Cleverley

Watford announce that they have exercised an option to turn Tom Cleverley's loan spell from Everton into a permanent transfer. Read more.

Bernd Leno 'honoured' by Real Madrid talk

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno says that he is 'honoured' to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille move

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye suggests that he could move to Marseille at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Antonio Conte to block Eden Hazard exit

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will refuse to allow Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report. Read more.

Manchester United 'step up Dries Mertens pursuit'

A report claims that Manchester United will offer Napoli forward Dries Mertens the chance to double his money at Old Trafford. Read more.

Real Madrid priced out of David de Gea move?

A report claims that Manchester United will refuse to sell David de Gea to Real Madrid unless the Spanish giants come up with a bid of £66m. Read more.

Chelsea 'confident of Virgil van Dijk deal'

A report claims that Chelsea are confident of signing Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'approach Bayern Munich over Joshua Kimmich'

Manchester United reportedly approach Bayern Munich over a summer move for 22-year-old Joshua Kimmich. Read more.

Manchester United 'to pay £85m for Antoine Griezmann'

Manchester United reportedly agree to pay Antoine Griezmann's full £85m release clause from his Atletico Madrid contract. Read more.

Report: Four Premier League clubs want Domagoj Vida

A report claims that West Ham United, Stoke City, Everton and Sunderland all want to sign Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'to return for William Carvalho'

A report claims that West Bromwich Albion will make a second attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho this summer. Read more.