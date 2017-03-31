Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno says that he is 'honoured' to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old, who is expected to make his 200th appearance for Leverkusen before the end of the 2016-17 campaign, made his full Germany debut during the recent international break.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid are considering Leno as an alternative to the likes of David de Gea and Hugo Lloris, and the Leverkusen stopper has spoken of his pride at being linked with the Bernabeu.

"It honours you when you are linked with Real," Leno told Kicker. "[But] in the current situation I want to fully focus on Leverkusen."

Leno is believed to have a release clause of £17m inserted into his current deal.