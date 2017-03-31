New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mauricio Pochettino laughs off Erik Lamela exit claims

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Mauricio Pochettino insists that Erik Lamela is "very happy" at Tottenham Hotspur following suggestions in the British press that he is close to leaving the club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that it is "impossible" for Erik Lamela to leave the club, amid reports that the attacker is hoping for a move away.

The Argentina international, who joined Spurs from Roma for £30m in 2014, has not featured for the Lilywhites since October due to a persistent hip injury which now requires surgery to rectify.

Lamela's long-term absence from the side led to talk that he may ply his trade away from North London next term, with AC Milan reportedly among those to show an interest, but Pochettino has laughed off suggestions that one of his key attacking players could be his way out in the summer.

"That was so strange to hear. In the media Lamela is linked with different clubs - it's difficult for me to understand," he told reporters. "It's a player who has not played since October. And all that he is suffering in the last four or five months - do you think that he is thinking to move? That he is thinking to go to Italy? He is very happy here.

"The problems he has... he was desperate, and the club was desperate, to find the solution. But it made me laugh every time I heard all that in the media. Because it is impossible for him, impossible for the club, impossible for his agent, impossible for his people, to think about moving. Where?

"Now he needs help, and who better than us to help him in the next few months? I think you know better than me that it does not make sense. I don't believe it will be tough [to recover]. He is a person who likes to work hard. He is very professional.

"If he starts to feel good and fixes the problem - the pain he feels in his hip - the recovery will come quick and he will be on the pitch again training with us. He needs our love, our support, to be sure that all is going well. I hope all goes well on Saturday and then he starts to think about recovery as soon as possible."

Lamela featured 14 times for Spurs prior to picking up his injury earlier in the campaign, making a total of just six starts in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino offers support to Erik Lamela
>
View our homepages for Erik Lamela, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
Liverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'Pochettino offers support to Erik LamelaPochettino "not worried" about home groundPochettino rules out Barcelona jobTottenham confirm Harry Kane boost
Koeman hails "fantastic" work of PochettinoBen Davies had "no doubts" about extending stayLevy: 'Spurs could delay Wembley move'Erik Lamela to undergo hip surgerySpurs pair attracting interest from Italy?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 