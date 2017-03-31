Watford confirm deal for Tom Cleverley

Watford announce that they have exercised an option to turn Tom Cleverley's loan spell from Everton into a permanent transfer.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley has said that he is "over the moon" to have completed a move to Watford on a permanent basis.

In January, Watford secured Cleverley on a loan deal for the rest of the season from Everton, but after already being used eight times by manager Walter Mazzarri, the Hornets have exercised an option to keep the England international at Vicarage Road.

The 27-year-old, who has penned a five-year contract, told the club's official website: "I'm delighted. I think I made it clear I had feelings for the club when I came down here on loan and it was always the view to sign a permanent deal, so I'm over the moon.

"I felt part of the club from day one of the loan but now I really feel this is home and hopefully it is for a very long time."

The deal ends Cleverley's association with Everton, where he scored twice in 42 appearances in all competitions after moving to Goodison Park in June 2015.