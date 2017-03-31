New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion 'to return for William Carvalho'

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that West Bromwich Albion will make a second attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 09:41 UK

West Bromwich Albion will reportedly make a second attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho at the end of the season.

The Baggies are believed to have launched a £21m move for the Portuguese international last summer, but that bid was turned down by Sporting as they managed to resist interest in their key midfielder.

However, it is understood that Sporting are 'resigned' to losing the 24-year-old at the end of this season, with the defensive midfielder keen to leave Portugal to further his career.

Carvalho has a contract with Sporting until the summer of 2020, which is believed to include a release clause in the region of £38m, but according to the Birmingham Mail, a bid of £21m would be enough to sign the Portugal international this summer.

Tony Pulis's side, however, are expected to face competition from Everton, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have all previously been linked with a move.

Carvalho has scored once in 25 league appearances for Sporting this season.

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Read Next:
Sporting 'resigned to Carvalho exit'
>
View our homepages for William Carvalho, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
West Bromwich Albion 'to return for William Carvalho'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion
 West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Saido Berahino says FA drug ban came after nightclub drink spiked
Fletcher: 'I regret leaving Man Utd'McAuley signs one-year West Brom extensionMourinho: 'United may struggle against Albion'PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Jake Livermore: 'England start a boost'
Livermore: 'I thought my career was over'Olsson leaves West Brom after nine yearsPulis in line for new West Brom deal?West Brom consider bid for Sampdoria defender?Trio withdraw from Scotland squad
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
West Bromwich Albion 'to return for William Carvalho'
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Sporting Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester City target Adrien Silva?
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Sporting Lisbon 'resigned to William Carvalho exit'
Arsenal lining up Petr Cech replacement?Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Report: Man City plotting Carvalho moveHull complete loan deal for Markovic
Liverpool to send Markovic to Hull?Norwich agree deal for Sporting defender?Result: Real Madrid book place in last 16Team News: Ramos replaces Nacho in Real Madrid XILive Commentary: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 