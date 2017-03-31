A report claims that West Bromwich Albion will make a second attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho this summer.

The Baggies are believed to have launched a £21m move for the Portuguese international last summer, but that bid was turned down by Sporting as they managed to resist interest in their key midfielder.

However, it is understood that Sporting are 'resigned' to losing the 24-year-old at the end of this season, with the defensive midfielder keen to leave Portugal to further his career.

Carvalho has a contract with Sporting until the summer of 2020, which is believed to include a release clause in the region of £38m, but according to the Birmingham Mail, a bid of £21m would be enough to sign the Portugal international this summer.

Tony Pulis's side, however, are expected to face competition from Everton, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have all previously been linked with a move.

Carvalho has scored once in 25 league appearances for Sporting this season.