Antonio Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes that a dynasty can be built at Stamford Bridge should Eden Hazard stick around, with Real Madrid reportedly prepared to offer £100m.
Antonio Conte has told Eden Hazard that he can become a legend by staying at Chelsea this summer and helping the club to even more silverware.

The Belgium international is a rumoured target for Real Madrid, who are said to be willing to break the £100m barrier to land their man when the transfer window reopens for business.

Conte understands why his star attacker, on course for a second PFA Player of the Year crown in three years after playing a direct part in 15 league goals this term, is being so heavily linked with the European giants.

However, Conte is adamant that Hazard can achieve all his career ambitions by remaining at Stamford Bridge for the long term, with the former Juventus boss planning to build a dynasty in West London with his current group of players.

"Now it's a great challenge to win the Premier League, more difficult a challenge for a player or a coach than other leagues. I think this league is really top in all aspects," he told reporters. "Even if this club calls itself Real Madrid. We are in a great club. We have started to build something good for the future, and the ambitions of this club are the same as mine and my players.

"We stay in the right place if you want to be competitive in the game, be competitive in the future. I hope to play in the Champions League next season. I'm sure about this, that you'd be staying in the right place, in a great club with great ambition. I can tell this 100 per cent. I think it's very important to stay, to feel that you stay in the right place with ambition.

"I think, I repeat, we are building something important together. Now we are putting the foundations in. If we are able to win the league this season, I repeat, I think we will be doing an incredible path, an incredible thing, because we are at the moment a club in transition."

Should Hazard depart in the summer, Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been earmarked as Conte's top choice to replace the Belgian.

