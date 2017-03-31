New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'plotting £25m summer bid for Ryan Bertrand'

Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
A report claims that full-back Ryan Bertrand could be on his way back to Chelsea in the summer, two years after the Blues offloaded him to Southampton.
Chelsea are interested in re-signing left-back Ryan Bertrand from Southampton and will offer up to £25m to land his signature, according to a report.

The 27-year-old was sold to the Saints for a fee of £10m in 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best specialist full-backs in the top flight at St Mary's.

It is claimed by the London Evening Standard that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is looking to add further depth at wing-back and sees the England international as an ideal choice, though he still has four years left to run on his contract and Southampton are under no pressure to sell.

Bertrand, who earned the latest of his Three Lions caps in the 2-0 win over Lithuania last weekend, has four assists and one goal in the Premier League this season.

The same publication indicates that Virgil van Dijk is also on Conte's radar, with long-serving skipper John Terry likely to move on at the end of the campaign.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
