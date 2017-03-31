New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta says that it is "flattering" to be linked with a move to Barcelona, but insists that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said that it is "flattering" to be linked with the likes of Barcelona, but insists that he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League's leading defenders since joining Chelsea in 2012 and has flourished in a back three under manager Antonio Conte this season.

The Spain international's level of performance has resulted in reported interest from Barcelona, who are understood to be in the market for a new full-back, but Azpilicueta insists that he is solely focused on Chelsea.

"Right now I am only thinking about Chelsea and I feel loved here. I've been here five years now and I extended my contract not long ago," he told The Guardian.

"It's flattering to be linked to Barcelona: it means you're playing well. I wasn't hearing those sort of stories last season. That's a consequence of us being top of the Premier League, things are going well.

"My objective since I arrived was to grow as a player and a person. I've adapted to the city, to the country. I feel settled, I'm comfortable with the language, my family is very happy. Right now my only objective is to continue with Chelsea."

Chelsea currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with only 10 games of the season remaining.

