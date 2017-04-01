Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Antonio Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitness

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "confident" Eden Hazard is approaching full fitness despite reports that he would be rested for the visit of Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 17:26 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted that Eden Hazard could feature during Saturday's Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace.

The Belgian missed the win over Stoke City with a calf injury that also forced him to withdraw from the recent international break, but he returned to full training on Thursday ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Conte could opt to rest the winger with one eye on Wednesday's match against Manchester City, but the Italian said that he is "confident" that Hazard is fit enough to be at his best.

"I'm confident, but I'm confident not only to play, but to play really good," he told reporters.

Hazard has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, helping his side to build a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015
Read Next:
Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille move
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
John Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?
Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barcelona linkConte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitnessConte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationConte: 'Chelsea deserve to win title'
Conte: 'Hazard speculation is normal'Report: Conte to block Hazard exitChelsea 'confident of Van Dijk deal'Preview: Chelsea vs. Crystal PalaceHazard, Courtois return to Chelsea training
> Chelsea Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'I feel sympathy for Sam Allardyce'
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Antonio Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitness
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Preview: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Allardyce: 'Cabaye could exit Crystal Palace'Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille moveHazard, Courtois return to Chelsea trainingSky announces more Premier League picksPardew: 'Player loyalty cost me Palace job'
Wilfried Zaha hits back at Southgate claimsSouthampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Wolves interested in re-signing Bakary Sako? Ledley could miss Wales's trip to IrelandVan Aanholt: 'Palace feels like home'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 