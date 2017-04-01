Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "confident" Eden Hazard is approaching full fitness despite reports that he would be rested for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted that Eden Hazard could feature during Saturday's Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace.

The Belgian missed the win over Stoke City with a calf injury that also forced him to withdraw from the recent international break, but he returned to full training on Thursday ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Conte could opt to rest the winger with one eye on Wednesday's match against Manchester City, but the Italian said that he is "confident" that Hazard is fit enough to be at his best.

"I'm confident, but I'm confident not only to play, but to play really good," he told reporters.

Hazard has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, helping his side to build a 10-point lead at the top of the table.