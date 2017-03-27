Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma hints that he may consider leaving Stamford Bridge during the summer.

Defender Kurt Zouma has suggested that he may consider leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

During his time on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, the trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill established themselves as Antonio Conte's preferred three at the back.

It has left Zouma being restricted to just 23 minutes of action in the Premier League, with a further four appearances coming in the FA Cup.

The French international is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, but he has hinted that he is not certain to remain at the club.

The 22-year-old told beIN Sports: "Leaving Chelsea? We'll see at the end of the season."

Zouma's contract in West London does not expire until 2019.