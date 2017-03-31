New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea reportedly cool their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and instead turn their attention to signing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.
Friday, March 31, 2017 at 16:44 UK

Chelsea have reportedly turned their main attention to signing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku this summer, cooling their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as a result.

Sanchez earlier this week insisted that he is happy in London but expressed his desire to be at a club which challenges for trophies, fuelling speculation that he could be open to a move to Chelsea before he enters the final year of his Arsenal contract.

Lukaku, meanwhile, joined Everton from Chelsea in 2014 and has since established himself as one of the Premier League's top strikers, leading the division's scoring charts with 21 goals this season.

Morata is reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea - who failed in a bid for the striker last summer - while Real Madrid were hopeful of the Londoners reigniting their interest in order to use him as a makeweight in any attempts to sign Eden Hazard.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that Antonio Conte has now switched his priorities and wants to make Sanchez and Lukaku his main transfer targets.

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of both players due to their reluctance to sign new contracts at their respective clubs and, while Arsenal and Everton would not want to sell to a Premier League rival, Chelsea are confident that they can entice the players to Stamford Bridge.

Any deals could depend on the future of Diego Costa, though, with the Spain international having refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Chelsea.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculation
