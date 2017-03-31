Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly join the race to sign in-form Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who has also been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both joined the race to sign Andrea Belotti from Torino this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Belotti has garnered the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs due to his performances this season, topping the Serie A scoring charts with 22 goals in just 26 appearances.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with the 23-year-old, and Calciomercato now claims that Chelsea and Man Utd have signalled their interest as well.

The Premier League giants have both sent scouts to watch the Italy international in action and are considering a summer swoop for the striker.

Torino are determined to keep hold of their star player, but Belotti does have an £85m release clause in his new contract and would be free to leave the club should that be triggered.

However, the player himself has already declared that he will "definitely" stay at Torino this summer despite the growing interest in his services.