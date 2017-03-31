New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly join the race to sign in-form Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who has also been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Chelsea and Manchester United have both joined the race to sign Andrea Belotti from Torino this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Belotti has garnered the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs due to his performances this season, topping the Serie A scoring charts with 22 goals in just 26 appearances.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with the 23-year-old, and Calciomercato now claims that Chelsea and Man Utd have signalled their interest as well.

The Premier League giants have both sent scouts to watch the Italy international in action and are considering a summer swoop for the striker.

Torino are determined to keep hold of their star player, but Belotti does have an £85m release clause in his new contract and would be free to leave the club should that be triggered.

However, the player himself has already declared that he will "definitely" stay at Torino this summer despite the growing interest in his services.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea 'to focus on Sanchez, Lukaku'
>
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Jose Mourinho prioritising new left-back in summer transfer window
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I regret handling of Bastian Schweinsteiger situation'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Jose Mourinho 'unhappy with Paul Pogba'Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Mourinho: 'I prejudged Schweinsteiger'Guardiola defends Mourinho over fixture complaintsMourinho: 'No idea when Pogba will return'
Mourinho: Smalling, Jones out "long term"Man United 'step up Mertens pursuit'Real Madrid priced out of De Gea move?United 'approach Bayern over Kimmich'Man United 'to pay £85m for Griezmann'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationFletcher: 'Man Utd wrong to sell Welbeck'Alex Iwobi wants Arsene Wenger staySir Chips coy on Arsene Wenger future
Atletico enter race for Alexis Sanchez?Sky announces more Premier League picksWenger: 'Lack of video technology is stupid'Ozil in line to start, Cazorla's season overWenger: 'Future not completely sorted'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
John Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?
Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barcelona linkConte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitnessConte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationConte: 'Chelsea deserve to win title'
Conte: 'Hazard speculation is normal'Report: Conte to block Hazard exitChelsea 'confident of Van Dijk deal'Preview: Chelsea vs. Crystal PalaceHazard, Courtois return to Chelsea training
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
Pochettino laughs off Lamela exit claimsLiverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'Pochettino offers support to Erik LamelaPochettino "not worried" about home groundPochettino rules out Barcelona job
Tottenham confirm Harry Kane boostKoeman hails "fantastic" work of PochettinoBen Davies had "no doubts" about extending stayLevy: 'Spurs could delay Wembley move'Erik Lamela to undergo hip surgery
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola defends Jose Mourinho over fixture schedule complaints
 Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne in action during his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne: "I am a good guy"
Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Guardiola: 'Jesus may return before end of season'Sky announces more Premier League picksGarcia: 'City will benefit from break'Report: Man City eye Cedric Soares
Why Man City will inflict further misery on WengerSouthampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?Manchester City fined £35,000 by FAClaudio Bravo denies City exit reports
> Manchester City Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Report: Antonio Conte to block Eden Hazard exit
Conte: 'Hazard speculation is normal'Leno 'honoured' by Real Madrid talkReal Madrid priced out of De Gea move?Ronaldo statue sculptor defends workDavid de Gea in line for pay rise?
Emre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridHazard: 'My kids are settled in London'Ramos warns Isco over Real Madrid exitCoentrao understands Zidane snubRamos hits back at Pique comments
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho describes prospect of signing Neymar as "absurd"
 Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Cesar Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barcelona link
Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?Pochettino rules out Barcelona jobEmre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridBarcelona, Arsenal 'join race for Tolisso'Ramos hits back at Pique comments
Gerard Pique facing legal action?Barcelona hit out at "unfair" Messi banFernandez: 'Bellerin deal very difficult'Oriol Romeu plays down Barcelona talkRaul refuses to rule out Barcelona move
> Barcelona Homepage
More Torino News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 A general view during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Calcio Catania at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on November 24, 2013
Lyanco picked Torino over Juventus, says agent
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Andrea Belotti will "definitely" not be leaving Torino in summer
Joe Hart open to another loan spellJames urges Hart to join JuventusSeaman: 'Hart still England's best'Joe Hart "truly happy" to be at TorinoBarcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'
Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'Hart: 'I don't expect Man City return'Agent: 'Man City yet to discuss Hart future'Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in TurinMan City to use Hart as Belotti deal makeweight?
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 