New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Jose Mourinho prioritising new left-back in summer transfer window

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Jose Mourinho will push on with his search for a new specialist left-back in the summer, with AS Monaco ace Benjamin Mendy his main target.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly desperate to bring a new left-back to Old Trafford in the summer and is happy to see Luke Shaw move on.

The Portuguese is said to be targeting a powerful and quick player for the troublesome position to complement Antonio Valencia on the opposite flank.

According to Yahoo! Sport, AS Monaco ace Benjamin Mendy is one of those on Mourinho's transfer wishlist, having kicked on this season after seeing a proposed move to United break down last summer when leaving Marseille.

It is claimed that the Ligue 1 leaders are reluctant to sell, however, and will likely hold out for a fee over the £30m mark if they are to offload.

Fringe player Shaw has failed to impress Mourinho, meanwhile, losing his place as a regular in November and supposedly being told that he is now surplus to requirements.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola defends Mourinho over fixture complaints
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia, Benjamin Mendy, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Jose Mourinho prioritising new left-back in summer transfer window
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I regret handling of Bastian Schweinsteiger situation'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Jose Mourinho 'unhappy with Paul Pogba'Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Mourinho: 'I prejudged Schweinsteiger'Guardiola defends Mourinho over fixture complaintsMourinho: 'No idea when Pogba will return'
Mourinho: Smalling, Jones out "long term"Man United 'step up Mertens pursuit'Real Madrid priced out of De Gea move?United 'approach Bayern over Kimmich'Man United 'to pay £85m for Griezmann'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 