A report claims that Jose Mourinho will push on with his search for a new specialist left-back in the summer, with AS Monaco ace Benjamin Mendy his main target.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly desperate to bring a new left-back to Old Trafford in the summer and is happy to see Luke Shaw move on.

The Portuguese is said to be targeting a powerful and quick player for the troublesome position to complement Antonio Valencia on the opposite flank.

According to Yahoo! Sport, AS Monaco ace Benjamin Mendy is one of those on Mourinho's transfer wishlist, having kicked on this season after seeing a proposed move to United break down last summer when leaving Marseille.

It is claimed that the Ligue 1 leaders are reluctant to sell, however, and will likely hold out for a fee over the £30m mark if they are to offload.

Fringe player Shaw has failed to impress Mourinho, meanwhile, losing his place as a regular in November and supposedly being told that he is now surplus to requirements.