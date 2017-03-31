A report claims that West Ham United, Stoke City, Everton and Sunderland all want to sign Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida.

Vida, 27, was linked with a £6m move to Sunderland during the January transfer window, but Dynamo Kiev ultimately decided to keep hold of the defender, who started three of Croatia's four matches at Euro 2016.

The centre-back will be out of contract at his current club in the summer of 2018, however, and it is understood that the Croatian will seek a move at the end of the current season.

According to The Mirror, four Premier League clubs - West Ham, Stoke, Everton and Sunderland - are all interested in Vida after being attracted by the defender's ability to play in a number of positions.

Vida joined Dynamo Kiev from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2013.