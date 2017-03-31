Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that midfielder Yohan Cabaye could leave Selhurst Park during the summer.

Cabaye has been linked with a return to France with the ambitious Ligue 1 giants, and Allardyce has revealed that Palace may be open to a sale should they receive a big offer for the midfielder.

The former England boss is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Reading between the lines, he would like to go to Marseille if they made a big enough bid.

"He would like to keep the club up. In today's world and today's society, if he does the job for us and keeps us up and Marseille offer us millions of pounds, then Steve Parish will say 'Should we or shouldn't we?'.

"But I would prefer to keep him. What happens in the summer? Who knows? There will be some comings, there will be some goings and that happens at every football club now. Too much these days."

Cabaye has scored seven times in 58 Premier League appearances for Palace since signing from Paris Saint-Germain for £10m in July 2015.