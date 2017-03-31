New Transfer Talk header

Sam Allardyce: 'Yohan Cabaye could exit Crystal Palace'

Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates as he scores their first goal from a penalty during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on September 27, 2015
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that midfielder Yohan Cabaye could leave Selhurst Park during the summer.
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 15:41 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has suggested that Yohan Cabaye may leave for Marseille during the summer.

Cabaye has been linked with a return to France with the ambitious Ligue 1 giants, and Allardyce has revealed that Palace may be open to a sale should they receive a big offer for the midfielder.

The former England boss is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Reading between the lines, he would like to go to Marseille if they made a big enough bid.

"He would like to keep the club up. In today's world and today's society, if he does the job for us and keeps us up and Marseille offer us millions of pounds, then Steve Parish will say 'Should we or shouldn't we?'.

"But I would prefer to keep him. What happens in the summer? Who knows? There will be some comings, there will be some goings and that happens at every football club now. Too much these days."

Cabaye has scored seven times in 58 Premier League appearances for Palace since signing from Paris Saint-Germain for £10m in July 2015.

Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015
